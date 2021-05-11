UFC's Dana White on Possible Nick Diaz Comeback: 'I Just Don't See That in Him'

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White has doubts about Nick Diaz making a return to UFC.

While speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, White said, "I sit down daily, or talk to daily, hungry young savages that want to break into the top 10, become world champions, all that stuff. Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all, he's been in big fights. I just don't see that in him when I talk to him."

The 37-year-old Diaz, who fought four times for UFC after previously holding the Strikeforce welterweight title, has not competed in the Octagon since UFC 183 in 2015.

There has been a great deal of speculation regarding Diaz making his UFC return in 2021 due to comments made by his manager, Kevin Mubenga, in December.

At the time, Mubenga said there was a 99.999 percent chance of Diaz fighting for UFC in 2021, which would end a six-year hiatus.

In his four fights with UFC, Diaz went just 1-2 with one no-contest. He beat B.J. Penn by unanimous decision in his debut at UFC 137 before falling to Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre at UFC 143 and UFC 158, respectively.

Diaz also originally lost to Anderson Silva at UFC 183, but the decision was overturned and ruled a no-contest since Silva tested positive for illegal substances and Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

As a result of the positive marijuana test, Diaz was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, although it was lifted in 2016.

During his absence, Nick's younger brother, Nate Diaz, has fought five times for UFC. Nate beat Michael Johnson and Anthony Pettis, split with Conor McGregor and most recently lost to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in 2019.

When taking into account UFC and his previous stops, Nick Diaz owns a career professional record of 26-9 with two no-contests. Of those 26 wins, 13 are by knockout and eight are via submission.

The Diaz brothers have long been big names in the world of MMA and always seem to generate interest, so while it is safe to assume that UFC will welcome Nick Diaz back if he does want to return to fighting, White's comments suggest that he isn't sure if the veteran's heart is in it.