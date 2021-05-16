0 of 32

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL draft has come and gone, and for the most part, the rosters for the league's 32 teams are set for the 2021 season. However, there's a long way to go between now and the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9.

There are rookie minicamps, some of which have already taken place. Then organized team activities. Then training camp. And then finally the preseason, albeit a truncated one thanks to the new 17-game regular season.

For some teams, a lot of that will be more formality than necessity. The starters the Buccaneers trot out in Week 1 will likely look an awful lot like the team we saw blast the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

But for many teams, the next few months will be incredibly vital. It's an opportunity to see who gives them the best chance to win once games count.

This article carries with it a few caveats. With a few exceptions, the offensive starters here are "11" personnel: three wide receivers, one tight end. For most teams, it's the default offensive formation in 2021.

Defensively, the nickel (five defensive backs) has become the common formation. But since we're talking starting lineups here, with one exception, the defenses listed are in "base" sets: seven-man fronts, four-man secondaries.

Also, this assumes the starting lineups for Week 1. So there are some rookies who didn't make the cut (yet), and suspended players (while noted) are not included.

Now that the technicalities are out of the way, let's get to speculating by projecting every NFL team's starting lineup for 2021.