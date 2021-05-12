Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

As Aaron Rodgers seeks a new contract with the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback is looking for security in his role going forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show (warning: video contains profanity):

"To me it's not about the overall yearly averages," Rapoport said about Rodgers' demands. "... It's about, from what I understand, security and him knowing that he is the Packers starter going forward, guaranteed contractually."

Rapoport previously reported the Packers have made a "significant long-term" contract offer for Rodgers.

Rodgers is currently under contract through 2023, but his future with the team is uncertain after the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last offseason.

He is reportedly upset with the front office and doesn't want to return to the team next season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bob McGinn of The Athletic reported the Packers offered to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL but the issue has "little or nothing to do with money."

A new contract with guarantees could provide some security in his role without worrying about when Love will take over his job. It would also help the Packers if they can lower his $37.2 million cap hit for 2021.

Rodgers, 37, clearly has a lot left in the tank after winning the MVP award this past season. He finished the year with a league-high 48 touchdown passes with a 121.5 quarterback rating.