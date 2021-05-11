Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Fight to Be Held in Saudi Arabia on August 7 or 14

Andrew Couldridge/Associated Press

Two months after agreeing to a deal to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship, a date for the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury bout is close to being set.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports News the bout will happen either Aug. 7 or 14 in Saudi Arabia.

"That's going to be the date," Hearn said. "Of course you've got the Olympics finishing on August 7th, so in terms of a global spectacle, it would make sense to go on the 14th. That's one of the things to tick off in the next, hopefully, few days."

Hearn told ESPN's Mark Kriegel in March that Joshua and Fury agreed to a two-fight deal with the hope that both fights happen in 2021.

"This is the biggest fight in boxing and one of the biggest sporting events in the world," Hearn told Kriegel. "It will be a major, major win for a country that wants to showcase itself."

Joshua's second fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Dec. 2019 was held at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. He regained the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision win and avenged the only loss of his career to date.

Joshua most recently defeated Kubrat Pulev via ninth-round knockout in December at the SSE Arena in London.

Fury, the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, defeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO in his last fight in February 2020. The Gypsy King is 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts.