Best NFL Bets on Over/Under Win Totals for the 2021 Season

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have a lot of uncertainty at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson's future remains in doubt with 22 lawsuits filed against him by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct. The Texans said they will allow the legal process to play out.

Earlier in the offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson had requested a trade. So even if he's available to suit up for the 2021 season, don't expect him in a Texans uniform.

Tyrod Taylor projects as the opening-week starter, with Ryan Finley and rookie third-rounder Davis Mills behind him on the depth chart.

Taylor is a game manager. He averaged fewer than 218 passing yards per contest in each season between 2015 and 2017 as a full-time starter for the Buffalo Bills. The 31-year-old hasn't recorded more than 20 passing touchdowns in a single season.

Considered the top quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, Mills draws some intrigue, though he lacks the playing experience because of knee injuries while at Stanford. The former 5-star recruit threw 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions over the last two years.

The Texans parted ways with two of their most accomplished defensive players. They released J.J. Watt after he requested a parting of ways and traded Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to major question marks on both sides of the ball, Houston started a fresh chapter with new general manager Nick Caserio and first-time head coach David Culley. As a result, we should expect to see growing pains while the team redefines its vision for the future.

In the meantime, Houston will go against the NFC West, one of the league's best divisions, which featured three teams with records of .500 or better last year.

The Texans will face tougher competition within the division as well.

They'll see the 2021 No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll reunite with Frank Reich, who worked with him through his 2017 Pro Bowl season. Lastly, the Tennessee Titans have Derrick Henry, a two-time rushing champion, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year.