Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Have Made 'Significant' Long-Term Contract Offer

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are trying to force Aaron Rodgers into a change of heart amid reports that he wants out of the franchise, and they've opened their pockets in an effort to keep him.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers have made a "significant long-term" contract offer to Rodgers, who has reportedly told people within the organization that he doesn't want to return to the team in 2021.

Packers brass has maintained they do not want to deal the quarterback.

Rodgers has been involved in the contract talks, per Rapoport. But he hasn't been willing to sign a deal, even though some of what has reportedly been offered to him has been historic.

According to The Athletic's Bob McGinn, Rodgers turned down offers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. His lack of interest is because his frustrations "have little or nothing to do with money."

Rodgers currently ranks fifth among quarterbacks when it comes to yearly average salary, clocking in at $33.5 million. By that metric, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback, with an average payout of $45 million per year, per Spotrac.

In his original report about Rodgers wanting out, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the quarterback's anger stems from the team's decision to draft Jordan Love in 2020 without consulting him. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said Rodgers is mainly holding a grudge against general manager Brian Gutekunst, something the Packers are "well aware" of.

The reigning NFL MVP had one of his best seasons in 2020, and as a result would command plenty of interest on the trade market. Among the teams that are reportedly interested are the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network's James Palmer.