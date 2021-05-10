Packers Rumors: Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert to Try out amid Rodgers Trade Buzz

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

A pair of quarterbacks are headed to the Green Bay Packers' rookie camp this weekend, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Demovsky reported that Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert will join the team on a tryout basis and are the only quarterbacks who will be participating over the weekend.

Jordan Love isn't eligible to participate though he was inactive through the entirety of the 2020 campaign, and he's the only other rostered quarterback besides Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly looking for a way out of the franchise.

The nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, Kelly was the last pick in the 2017 draft but hasn't hit his stride in the NFL. In 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing while he was with the Denver Broncos, having appeared for one snap for the team.

After moving on to the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, he started the season by serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

He was released by the team in September.

Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 after going undrafted out of Virginia and spent that season as well as the 2020 campaign on the practice squad before he was released in February. He spent hte 2019 season on injured reserve.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that he was aware of the team's need for something more under center.

"We'll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through," he said. "We've kind of had some conversations before the draft with some veterans, and then there's some rookie guys we're looking at, as well. So, but yeah, we would never go into camp with two. We'll at least have three and possibly four."

The Packers have maintained that they don't want to deal Rodgers, but NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday there is a "real possibility" he winds up with the Denver Broncos should the team make him available.