    Mike Conley Says He's 1 of the Best PGs in the NBA, Breaks Down Jazz's Offense

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Utah Jazz's Mike Conley (10) plays in an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    It's safe to say Mike Conley's second season with the Utah Jazz is going well.

    The point guard made his first career All-Star Game and has helped lead the Jazz to the NBA's best record at 50-18. They are championship contenders with a number of productive pieces, and he is the floor general who helps make it all run. 

    He broke down the team's offense and what helps him be one of the league's best point guard in a video that highlighted multiple plays from Utah's season.

    "I play more of a game that's patient," Conley said. "It's reactive. Whatever you give me, I take advantage of."

    The Ohio State product broke down alley-oops with Rudy Gobert, how he handles pressure, the best way to unleash pick-and-rolls and how to create open looks for Donovan Mitchell and others all while incorporating advanced metrics into his film study.

    Something is clearly working because Conley and the Jazz figure to be championship threats during the upcoming playoffs.

