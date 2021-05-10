Mike Conley Says He's 1 of the Best PGs in the NBA, Breaks Down Jazz's Offense

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It's safe to say Mike Conley's second season with the Utah Jazz is going well.

The point guard made his first career All-Star Game and has helped lead the Jazz to the NBA's best record at 50-18. They are championship contenders with a number of productive pieces, and he is the floor general who helps make it all run.

He broke down the team's offense and what helps him be one of the league's best point guard in a video that highlighted multiple plays from Utah's season.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

"I play more of a game that's patient," Conley said. "It's reactive. Whatever you give me, I take advantage of."

The Ohio State product broke down alley-oops with Rudy Gobert, how he handles pressure, the best way to unleash pick-and-rolls and how to create open looks for Donovan Mitchell and others all while incorporating advanced metrics into his film study.

Something is clearly working because Conley and the Jazz figure to be championship threats during the upcoming playoffs.