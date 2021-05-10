Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 35

Shaun Botterill/Associated Press

We are reaching the end of the line for this Premier League season.

The matches will come thick and fast through the final day May 23, and with there not being much to play for outside of the fight for the final two UEFA Champions League berths, many clubs have accepted their respective fates and players are preparing for a busy summer of international football and transfers.

As we've done often in recent weeks, let's kick things off in Manchester and dive into the curious case of contrasting fortunes for two of the country's biggest clubs.

Winner: Manchester United

It's all coming up roses for Manchester United recently. Once squarely in the "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't exactly at the wheel as much as he's driving with his eyes closed" camp, I have come around on the Norwegian, who has overseen a very impressive second half of the campaign.

A place in the UEFA Europa League final is a nice boost alongside an all-but-secured second-place finish in the Premier League given United's poor form in semifinals on Solskjaer's watch (losing the first four).

The off-pitch drama with club ownership aside, United has impressed lately and has seemingly regained its never-say-die mentality, starting slow but still taking something from many of its matches from losing positions.

Oh, and talismanic forward Edinson Cavani re-upped with the club Monday. An invaluable addition this season, Cavani is the perfect player to lead the line while tutoring the club's young forward core. Good business.

Loser: Ryan Mason

Talk about putting a guy in a tough position.

Since taking over for Jose Mourinho in April, interim Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason has lost the EFL Cup final, beaten relegated Sheffield United in the league and, most recently, been defeated by Leeds United 3-1.

There is pressure on the 29-year-old to qualify for the Champions League (Spurs are seventh and seven points off fourth) and to implement a more entertaining brand of football than his predecessor. But with only three matches remaining, that's no easy task—even for the most experienced of managers.

It's likely that Spurs won't reach fourth and that they will bring in a fresh face to lead the club in the summer. But then what for Mason? It seems like a bit of a lose-lose on his part despite the useful hot-seat exposure.

Winner: Chelsea

It's hard to overstate how influential Thomas Tuchel has been at Chelsea since taking over for Frank Lampard in January. We talked about it in our most recent column, and since then, things have gotten even better for the Blues.

Now sitting third in the Premier League and in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League, the squad has been reborn under Tuchel's tutelage. A never-ending battering ram of attacking options is anchored by a disciplined rearguard that doesn't particularly care for giving up goals (only four in the past nine matches).

The club has even beaten Manchester City, the unquestioned top club in the land, twice since Tuchel took over, most recently Saturday's match that delayed City's title celebrations yet again. Needless to say that May 29's Champions League final is a highly anticipated affair.

Loser: West Bromwich Albion

Sam Allardyce, West Bromwich Albion thought. He'll save us. He saves everyone!

It wasn't to be, however, as it was confirmed with the club's 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday that another season in The Championship beckons. Yes, the dreaded relegation stamp has hit West Brom once more.

Prior to this season, Allardyce had never been relegated from the Premier League. But his time had run out, and his club was sent packing to the second tier for the second time in four seasons and the fifth time since 2002-03.

It's a difficult pill to swallow for any club, but when you become synonymous with that yo-yo moniker, you know improvements need to be made. At least they will always have April's trip to Stamford Bridge:

Winner: Premier League Fans

Big shoutout to the millions of Premier League fans around the world who get to enjoy a thrilling end to the season.

The final three matchweeks of the season come thick and fast, with matches coming daily through Sunday, and there are only four days between the penultimate set of fixtures and Week 38.

Get them in while you can, as we'll be switching to international football mode come June. Before we do, though, enjoy the last few matches—and enjoy one of the best Premier League goals ever scored as we celebrate Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp's birthday: