    NBA Referee Tony Brown to Miss Rest of Season After Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Referee Tony Brown runs on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Monday veteran referee Tony Brown would miss the remainder of the regular season and postseason after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. 

    "Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family," the NBA's senior vice president, referee development and training Monty McCutchen said in a statement. "In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court. The NBA officiating family and the entire NBA family stand behind Tony with thoughts and prayers as he embarks upon this courageous battle." 

