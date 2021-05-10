X

    Report: Rapper J. Cole to Sign Contract to Play in Basketball Africa League

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Rapper J. Cole performs at halftime during NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Rapper J. Cole is signing a deal to appear for the Basketball Africa League's Rwanda Patriots, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    The New Times first showed him in Rwanda on Sunday:

    Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported that the move is expected to be announced Thursday after the rapper clears quarantine.

    The team's first game is against Rivers Hoopers on Sunday. Per Charania, J. Cole is expected to play a minimum of three games for the team.

    The Basketball Africa League is set to begin its inaugural season, featuring 12 teams from different countries looking to be named the best in the continent. The tournament will take place in Rwanda to limit travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Patriots earned their spot in the BAL thanks to winning a qualifying tournament, defeating Madagascar's Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club in the final.

    They appear set to be getting help from J. Cole, who has showcased his basketball skills plenty of times in the past:

    The 36-year-old will have a new challenge ahead of him as he takes on some of the best professional players in Africa.

