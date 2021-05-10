X

    Jets Rumors: NYJ '100% Preparing' for QB Zach Wilson to Start in Rookie Season

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    New York Jets first round draft pick Zach Wilson (2) works out during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson wants to earn the starting job, but the position will be his barring some catastrophe before the 2021 season arrives.

    The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the Jets are "100 percent" planning to have Wilson under center for Week 1.

    The BYU product was selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft and has no obvious competition on the roster. Backups James Morgan and Mike White have combined for zero NFL snaps in the regular season.

    Wilson made his first appearance at Jets rookie minicamp over the weekend, saying the starting spot is not guaranteed.

    "In this position, the coaches want to play the best player," Wilson told reporters Saturday. "That position has to be earned. I have to do what I'm supposed to do. That'll take care of itself."

    The Jets are expected to sign a veteran backup behind Wilson. The team met with Brian Hoyer ahead of the draft, and Rich Cimini of ESPN reported former San Francisco 49ers backup Nick Mullens is another potential option.

    Jets coach Robert Saleh has familiarity with Hoyer and Mullens from his time in San Francisco. Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before accepting the Jets job.

    Regardless of whether the Jets sign another quarterback, every person at the position will be looking up at Wilson on the depth chart. The Jets hope that's the case for a long time.

