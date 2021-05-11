5 Possible Trade Destinations for the Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov

0 of 5

Could the Washington Capitals listen to trade offers this summer for Evgeny Kuznetsov?

That's what TSN's Pierre LeBrun suggested on May 4, noting the 28-year-old center and Ilya Samsonov were scratched from a recent game for being late to a team function. LeBrun also pointed out Kuznetsov was part of a group of four Capitals who violated the COVID-19 protocols earlier this year, and that in September 2019, the NHL suspended him three games for "inappropriate conduct."

Factor in Kuznetsov's inconsistent play, and he's reportedly starting to "irritate" some within the Washington organization, though LeBrun didn't indicate who they were.

After coming to Washington from the KHL in 2014, Kuznetsov's offensive skills and chemistry with captain Alex Ovechkin soon made him part of the Capitals core. He tallied 52 or more points per season between 2015-16 and 2019-20, including a career-high 83 points in 2017-18. He was also the leading scorer of the 2018 playoffs with 32 points during the Capitals' run to the Stanley Cup.

While the Capitals try to hang on to second place in the MassMutual East Division, Kuznetsov is not enjoying a stellar season. His 29 points in 41 games rank sixth on the team, though he's tied with Tom Wilson for second with four game-winning goals.

Trading Kuznetsov this summer won't be easy. Cap Friendly shows him with four years remaining on his contract with an annual average value of $7.8 million and a 15-team no-trade list.

With the salary cap remaining at $81.5 million for 2021-22, there aren't many teams that could afford to take on his expensive cap hit. His recent disciplinary issues could also dampen his trade value. Finding a decent return that perhaps includes a young forward with the potential to become a first-line center could also prove challenging.

Nevertheless, Kuznetsov's playmaking skills could prove attractive to teams seeking additional scoring punch at center. Here's a look at five possible landing spots.