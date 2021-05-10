Billy Joe Saunders' Career in Doubt Following Surgery for Canelo Alvarez's Punch

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Billy Joe Saunders reportedly suffered a career-threatening eye injury in Saturday's TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic reported Saunders suffered a quadripod fracture to his orbital bone in the bout, which was stopped after eight rounds. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said will need "several months" of recovery time, and there is no guarantee Saunders will be able to resume his career.

