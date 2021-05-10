X

    Billy Joe Saunders' Career in Doubt Following Surgery for Canelo Alvarez's Punch

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    Alerted 55s ago in the B/R App

    Canelo Alvarez, right, connects against Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    Billy Joe Saunders reportedly suffered a career-threatening eye injury in Saturday's TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez.

    Mike Coppinger of The Athletic reported Saunders suffered a quadripod fracture to his orbital bone in the bout, which was stopped after eight rounds. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said will need "several months" of recovery time, and there is no guarantee Saunders will be able to resume his career.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Saunders' Career in Doubt

      Billy Joe Saunders' eye injury from Saturday's fight vs. Canelo could be career-ending (The Athletic)

      Saunders' Career in Doubt
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Saunders' Career in Doubt

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Floyd Won't Fight Both Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night

      Floyd Won't Fight Both Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd Won't Fight Both Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Chad Johnson 'Refused' to Box Pacman Jones

      Report: Chad Johnson 'Refused' to Box Pacman Jones
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: Chad Johnson 'Refused' to Box Pacman Jones

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Women's Boxing Pound-for-pound Rankings

      Women's Boxing Pound-for-pound Rankings
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Women's Boxing Pound-for-pound Rankings

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com