X

    Floyd Mayweather Won't Fight Both Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night, Says Ellerbe

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul taunt each other during a news conference Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweather and Paul are scheduled to face off in an exhibition bout June 6. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

    Despite vowing he could beat both Jake Paul and Logan Paul on the same night, Floyd Mayweather won't actually pull double duty on June 6.

    "Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no, from a business standpoint, no," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told TMZ Sports

    Mayweather is currently only scheduled to face YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition next month.

    "[Floyd] and Logan are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained," Ellerbe added.

       

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

