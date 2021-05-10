Floyd Mayweather Won't Fight Both Logan, Jake Paul on Same Night, Says Ellerbe

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Despite vowing he could beat both Jake Paul and Logan Paul on the same night, Floyd Mayweather won't actually pull double duty on June 6.

"Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no, from a business standpoint, no," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told TMZ Sports.

Mayweather is currently only scheduled to face YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition next month.

"[Floyd] and Logan are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained," Ellerbe added.

