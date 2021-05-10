X

    Report: Tom Brady Asked Bucs GM for Rookies' Info 1 Day After Draft Ended

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady watches a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly reached out to general manager Jason Licht so he could contact the team's rookies after the 2021 NFL draft.

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Brady did so last Friday, and he is ready to serve as a mentor to second-round pick Kyle Trask, with whom Brady set up a meeting for a throwing session.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      The NFL's Most Overrated Teams

      Bettors should avoid these teams when making their Super Bowl bets this season 🙅‍♂️

      The NFL's Most Overrated Teams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The NFL's Most Overrated Teams

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Brady Asked for Rookies' Info a Day After Draft Ended

      Report: Brady Asked for Rookies' Info a Day After Draft Ended
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Report: Brady Asked for Rookies' Info a Day After Draft Ended

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Power Ranking Every NFL Offense

      Where every team's offense stands after the 2021 draft ✍️

      Power Ranking Every NFL Offense
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Power Ranking Every NFL Offense

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Regrading the 2018 NFL Draft: Colts, Buccaneers get perfect marks, Cardinals fall from 'B+' to 'D'

      Regrading the 2018 NFL Draft: Colts, Buccaneers get perfect marks, Cardinals fall from 'B+' to 'D'
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Regrading the 2018 NFL Draft: Colts, Buccaneers get perfect marks, Cardinals fall from 'B+' to 'D'

      Pete Prisco
      via CBSSports.com