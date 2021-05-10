Report: Tom Brady Asked Bucs GM for Rookies' Info 1 Day After Draft Ended

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly reached out to general manager Jason Licht so he could contact the team's rookies after the 2021 NFL draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Brady did so last Friday, and he is ready to serve as a mentor to second-round pick Kyle Trask, with whom Brady set up a meeting for a throwing session.

