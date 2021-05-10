Free Agents Bears Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Only a couple of months after parting with former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky, the Chicago Bears found their quarterback of the future by trading up for Ohio State product Justin Fields. While Fields will likely spend some time behind journeyman Andy Dalton, he is the new face of the franchise.

Chicago also addressed its offensive line early in the draft, taking tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round and interior lineman Larry Borom in the third. With improved line play and a better quarterback situation than they had in 2020, the Bears have a good chance to get back to the postseason in 2021.

While Chicago will have an opportunity to continue building the roster in post-draft free agency, it isn't exactly loaded with cap space. According to Spotrac, the Bears are over the cap with only the top 51 player contracts considered.

Chicago will need to clear some room and/or focus on budget options moving forward. With that in mind, here are three free agents for the team to target before training camp.