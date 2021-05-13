X

    Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Leaves Game vs. Blue Jays with Apparent Ankle Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2021

    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent ankle injury.

    Acuna limped off the field under his own power after his leg landed awkwardly as he was stretching to beat out a throw at first base in the bottom of the seventh:

    The right fielder has dealt with multiple minor injuries this season, including an abdominal strain and a pinky contusion. Fortunately, though, he has been able to avoid majors issues in his young career, keeping one of the most exciting young players in baseball on the field.

    Acuna has been red hot to begin 2021 with a .304 batting average, 1.043 OPS and 11 home runs in 34 games entering Thursday. 

    It's the continuation of a great start to the 23-year-old's career that has seen him earn MVP votes in each of his first three seasons. The resume also features a Rookie of the Year award and two Silver Sluggers.

    Even when Acuna's batting average was down in 2020, he remained an elite player thanks to his 14 home runs in 46 games plus a .406 on-base percentage.

    The Braves lose a lot of production with Acuna out of the lineup, but it could lead to more playing time for the versatile Ehire Adrianza.

