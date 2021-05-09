Kevin Durant on Michael Porter Jr. Comparisons: 'He's His Own Player'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr. has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant dating back to high school. After going head-to-head with Porter on Saturday, Durant was complimentary of third-year forward but does not see a comparison.

"Michael Porter is growing into his own player," Durant told reporters. "I hear the comparisons, but he's his own player."

Durant's observation that he and Porter are two far different players is correct. While they are both lanky forwards, Durant is a far better off-the-dribble creator for others and for himself than Porter, who averages just 1.1 assists per game. Durant is also a superior defender, though the latter has shown improvements as he's gotten more acclimated to the NBA game. Porter also projects as a potential double-double threat because of his rebounding skills.

Where Durant and Porter show similarities is their ability to rain down difficult shots from all over the court from impossible-to-defend heights. Porter and Durant are both listed at 6'10" and shooting better than 44 percent from three-point range on a high volume of shots, making them matchup nightmares for opposing teams.

That said, the comparison of their respective games is a bit of a stretch.