NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Complete Standings, Bracket and Postseason Race

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

On Saturday night, the Nashville Predators became the 15th team in the NHL this season to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1. That means the four teams that will head to the postseason out of the Central Division are set.

It also means there's only one spot still up for grabs in this year's playoff field. And it will go to either the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames or Vancouver Canucks, who are the three teams battling for the final postseason berth out of the North Division.

Like the regular season, the first two rounds of the playoffs will feature only intradivisional games. Once the postseason field is down to four teams, then there will be non-division matchups. And because of the tweaked format, there could be a Stanley Cup Final matchup between teams that typically would be in the same conference.

As the start of the postseason gets closer, here's a look at the NHL playoff picture.