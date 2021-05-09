The Most Improved Teams of the 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 5

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The whirlwind of NFL free agency and the draft have finally begun to wind down, and in this quiet time before offseason training activities and training camps, we are left with only our thoughts about how our teams fared through it all.

It was once again a strange NFL offseason affected by COVID-19; contracts were affected by the loss of revenue from the 2020 season and the salary cap of $182.5 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020. Once again, the annual scouting combine was canceled due to the pandemic, though teams were able to reap the benefits of players participating in their schools’ pro days and conduct interviews virtually.

There were a few splashy free agencies, including the New England Patriots, who spent almost as much in two days as they had in the previous 10 years. (More on that coming up.) There were also some head-scratching moves, such as the Oakland Raiders essentially disassembling their entire offensive line.

The NFL draft introduced a few generational players into the league, from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to tight end Kyle Pitts.

Let’s take a look at the league’s five teams who, through their savvy moves in both free agency and the draft, set themselves up for an improved 2021 campaign. For some, that may mean rising out of the basement. For others who were already contenders, it may mean the difference between sitting home in January and coming home with a Lombardi Trophy.