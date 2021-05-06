Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

3 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Former X-Division champions waged war in the next No. 1 Contender's Qualifier match as Trey Miguel battled Rohit Raju.

Miguel outwrestled The Mocha-Skinned Manimal early but Raju weathered the storm and wiped his opponent out with a back elbow heading into the commercial break. Back on the air, Raju continued to reverse his way out of trouble and rock Miguel with hard-hitting strikes.

Raju targeted the left arm of Miguel, looking to take away one of his limbs and potentially force a submission.

Miguel fought back into the match, delivered an atomic drop and followed with a northern lights suplex. He turned the tables on Raju, applying a kimura that the heel just narrowly escaped. Rohit delivered a falcon arrow and applied a crossface, but Miguel rolled his way out of it.

After a small package attempt by Raju, Miguel trapped him in the hourglass submission for the win.

After the match, Jake Something emerged from the backstage area and wiped out both Raju and Shera before standing tall, his rivalry with the pair still escalating.

Result

Miguel defeated Raju

Grade

B-

Analysis

Miguel and Raju had a nice match that likely would have been even better without a commercial screwing up its flow. Their counters and reversals were great, their flow was undeniable and the finish was great stuff that put over the babyface's submission hold.

Something is a great young star and someone that Impact could very well build its future around in the near future. Programming him against someone as consistently great as Raju is the perfect usage of him at this point in his young career.

Here’s to a hot blowoff between Something and Raju in the near future.