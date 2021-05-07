Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 6

1 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

It's never easy to tell the right time to buy into a player's early-season success. Especially when said success isn't overwhelming.

Look at Dylan Cease, for instance.

He came into the campaign with a career 5.00 ERA and less than a strikeout per inning (8.6 per nine). So, fantasy managers didn't bother paying much attention when he opened this season by allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings. They showed similar indifference when he went consecutive starts with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

But his last two outings should get him on the radar. First, he blanked the Detroit Tigers, allowing just three hits in seven innings. Then, he held an explosive Cincinnati Reds offense to one hit in six innings. Across the two starts, he had 20 strikeouts against three walks.

Cease's roster percentage is about to skyrocket. He not only has the hot streak kept going for him, he's also lined up for two starts next week against the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.