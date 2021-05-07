Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Gambler's Guide to the Main Event

1 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you're looking for options, you've come to the right place.

DraftKings has a line for the total rounds the fight will go and prop bets for whether or not it'll go the distance and for what round or group of rounds a particular fighter will win in.

Because Alvarez is such an overwhelming favorite—read: underwhelming profit—to win straight up, we wanted to provide a handful of plays that could be worth a look if you're so inclined while knowing full well that they can't all payout together.

Lay the Juice: Canelo Alvarez by Points (after 12 rounds) (+150)

It's not a sexy pick. But with Alvarez commanding minus-770 on the straight money line, switching to the "To Win Fight In Round" prop and getting him at plus money to take a decision is a smart one. Given Saunders' unbeaten pedigree and habitually evasive tactics, it's no reach to suggest he'll embrace the "I'm just here to survive" mindset and be happy to enjoy his purse with his faculties intact. Win-win.

Will This Go 12 Rounds: No (-105)

As we said, these picks will be contradictory in spots. And here's one. Truth told, there's not enough value here in either direction (the "Yes" play now sits at -130) to make it worth more than a passing glance on the way to something more lucrative. But if you're bound and determined to drop something on the "To Go The Distance" prop, you might as well give yourself a chance to save $25 while hoping for a KO.

Sprinkles: Under 10.5 (+120), Billy Joe Saunders by Points (after 12 rounds) (+550)

You want money on a fight where one guy is better than a 7-1 favorite, you're going to have to get creative. Sprinkle a couple of bucks on the "Total Rounds" prospect that Alvarez (or who knows, maybe Saunders) gets it done before the deep water begins and it may work out. And for a little bigger "Winning Method" payout, watch Alvarez's fight with Erislandy Lara and imagine the Brit doing the same thing.

Dart Throw: Canelo Alvarez—Rounds 10-12 (+475)

Feeling confident in your gut and frisky with your wallet? If so, then go ahead to the "Winning Group of Rounds" prop and lay down a couple on Alvarez to get the late stop. He's earned two of his nine title fight KOs in the final three rounds, and it's no lark to assume that Saunders is a higher grade of foe than the early blowout likes of Avni Yildirim and Rocky Fielding, etc.