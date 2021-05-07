Buying or Selling Kris Bryant, Trevor Story and MLB's Latest Rumors and Buzz

1 of 7

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The most recent deal between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox didn't exactly pan out for the North Siders.

The Cubs needed more starting pitching ahead of the 2017 trade deadline, so they acquired White Sox starter Jose Quintana—an All-Star in 2016—for prospects Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and others.

Though Quintana was serviceable, he wasn't exactly a frontline guy. Jimenez, meanwhile, was developing into one of the best young sluggers in the game prior to suffering a pectoral injury in spring training. Cease has looked terrific through his first six starts.

The White Sox got the better of the Cubs in that deal. Might they now be hoping to cash in on one Kris Bryant? Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago suggested the South Siders—dealing with the absences of Jimenez and now Luis Robert—should acquire the 2016 National League MVP.

Bryant is slashing .308/.395/.673 with nine homers and 22 RBI. He is coming off NL Player of the Week honors and ranks sixth among qualified hitters in fWAR. The 29-year-old has also played multiple spots for the Cubs, including all three outfield positions.

Bryant is in a contract year, and the Cubs could look to cash in on his value and continue to add young talent, with the White Sox possessing an intriguing blend of prospects.

But while Bryant's bat and positional versatility would be a major boon to the White Sox, the Brian Goodwin signing suggests general manager Rick Hahn may be more comfortable plugging in other options, at least for now.

Maybe the two clubs engage in discussions come July. However, there is also the chance the Cubs retain Bryant and instead move Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo. The team could go in any number of directions in the next few months.

Verdict: Sell