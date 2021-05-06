76ers X-Factors That Will Decide Philadelphia's Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

In recent years, the Philadelphia 76ers were among the toughest teams to rank in the NBA championship race.

There were questions of fit, injuries and supporting cast. Philly's whole never seemed to measure up to the sum of its parts.

While the Sixers still need to prove it in the playoffs, they finally appear ready for postseason success. Between Joel Embiid's MVP rise, the smart additions brought in by executive Daryl Morey and the fresh approach to this roster by coach Doc Rivers, Philly qualifies as a full-fledged contender and quite possibly the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Championship dreams have become championship plans. In order to make good on these aims, the Sixers need a healthy Embiid and a great postseason out of the following X-factors.