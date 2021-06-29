Kyle Pitts, Falcons Agree to 4-Year, $32.9M Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Tight end Kyle Pitts signed his rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, according to Falcons digital managing editor Scott Bair.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Pitts received a fully guaranteed four-year, $32.9 million contract. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted Pitts' signing bonus will be worth just more than $21 million.

Pitts will be asked to step in and to help replace longtime star Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennesee Titans earlier this offseason. Now, it will be up to the likes of Pitts and Calvin Ridley to help carry the Falcons offense. Pitts' size, athleticism and versatility will make him a weapon both lined up out wide and as an in-line option.

Part tight end, part wideout, there's a reason the 20-year-old was the first non-quarterback selected at this year's NFL draft.

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked him as the No. 2 player in the 2021 draft class, describing him as a "long, lean tight end prospect with excellent speed, ball skills and production" who "runs routes like a wideout" and "beat upper-echelon SEC cornerbacks on a weekly basis."

He added: "Overall, Pitts is a unique talent with the ability to take over a game. He is the definition of a mismatch player."

Here's where it gets fun for Atlanta. Sell out to stop Ridley and Pitts probably has a mismatch against one of your defenders. If defenses focus on Pitts, Ridley has a matchup he'll like.

Granted, that only matters if the line can protect Matt Ryan and the defense can get the occasional stop. Atlanta didn't patch a hole with the selection of the Florida product so much as they further solidified a point of strength.

But you can bet they'll score a lot of points in 2021 and be a fun watch. Pitts should have a strong rookie season on this offense.