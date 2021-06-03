DeVonta Smith, Eagles Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $20.1 Million Rookie Contract

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver DeVonta Smith agreed to a four-year, $20.1 million rookie-scale contract on Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.



Smith's salary is fully guaranteed over the course of the contract and comes with a $12 million signing bonus.

The Eagles traded up to the No. 10 overall pick to acquire the former Alabama star, who became the fourth wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020. Smith recorded 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on 117 receptions while serving as one of the most dynamic receivers in football last season, highlighted by a 215-yard, three-touchdown effort in the Crimson Tide's national title victory over Ohio State.

The Eagles' selection of Smith reunites him with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played at Alabama from 2016 to 2018 before transferring to Oklahoma.

"Jalen, that's my guy," Smith told reporters. "Even when I was a recruit, he was the guy trying to get me to come to Alabama. That's my guy. I have a great relationship [with him], and I'm ready to work."

Smith credited Hurts for helping him develop a better understanding of the game and said he hopes the chemistry they had at Alabama translates to the next level. The Eagles are in the midst of a roster retooling after jettisoning several high-profile veterans this offseason, including quarterback Carson Wentz.

Hurts will take over as the full-time starter after starting four games as a rookie in 2020.

Smith's ability to translate his production to the next level will be paramount in the Eagles deciding whether Hurts will be their long-term answer under center.