Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Agree to Rookie Contract Reportedly for 4 Years, $36.8M

Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, agreed to a four-year, $36.8 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported details of the deal, which includes a fifth-year team option.

Lawrence, 21, is one of the most prized quarterback prospects in history. He was rated as the sixth-best recruit in college football history by 247Sports when he came out of Cartersville High School in Georgia, and he had no trouble living up to those sky-high expectations at Clemson.

The 2020 ACC Player of the Year completed 66.6 percent of his throws for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions across 40 appearances for the Tigers. He added 943 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground to further establish himself as the top choice in a star-studded QB class.

His presence likely played a major role in Urban Meyer's willingness to rejoin the coaching ranks with a team coming off a 1-15 season. Lawrence is the type of franchise-altering player who only comes around once a decade—as close to a sure thing as possible in the hit-or-miss world of prospect forecasting.

"I'm going to put the work in; no one's going to work harder," Lawrence told reporters after the draft. "I know I'm going to love the city. So, I'm super-excited to be there. I feel really good about the coaching staff and the team we have in Jacksonville. I'm just pumped."

The 6'6", 213-pound signal-caller has all the tools to make an immediate impact as the Jaguars' starter with plenty of talent around him to ease the transition.

Jacksonville drafted running back Travis Etienne, Lawrence's former Clemson teammate, later in the first round to help lead a backfield that also features James Robinson and Carlos Hyde.

The Jags also have a trio of wide receivers in DJ Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. to give the rookie ample options in the passing game.

When you combine Lawrence's talent with the number of playmakers around him, he should be considered the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, and he vastly improves the Jaguars' long-term outlook.