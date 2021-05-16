Ripley Beats Asuka, Charlotte; Retains Women's Title at WrestleMania Backlash

Credit: WWE.com

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

Ripley hit the Riptide on Asuka to retain the title and goaded The Queen in particular after the match.

Ripley ascended to the top of the Raw women's division at WrestleMania 37 when she beat Asuka on Night 2 to win the title. That marked The Nightmare's first belt on the main roster after previously holding the NXT Women's Championship.

Flair wasn't part of The Show of Shows, but she quickly worked her way back into the mix on the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw when she cut a heel promo and noted her frustration at being left off the card for the biggest show of the year.

She began referring to herself as "The Opportunity," and it became clear she was positioning herself to potentially win the Raw women's title once again.

The Queen was given an opportunity to earn a title shot on April 26 when she faced Asuka in the main event of Raw, but just when it seemed like Flair was on the verge of winning, Ripley interfered and broke up the Figure-Eight.

After the referee missed the Australian's interference, Asuka took advantage and pinned Flair to firmly establish herself as Ripley's next challenger.

An enraged Flair attacked the referee after the match, leading to her getting suspended indefinitely and fined $100,000. She was back on Raw the next week, though, and WWE official Sonya Deville reinstated her after The Queen gave the referee a halfhearted apology.

After beating Dana Brooke in a singles match the following week, Flair appealed to Deville and suggested she should be added to the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

With Deville clearly being in some type of alliance with Flair, she agreed and reasoned that it was only fair since the WWE Championship was being contested in a Triple Threat.

Ripley didn't take kindly to the news, but Asuka didn't seem to mind, as she declared she was ready to beat both women.

Ultimately, The Nightmare managed to defeat two big-time challengers for her title, which suggests WWE has huge plans for her moving forward.

