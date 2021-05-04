Everything That’s Right About WWE SmackDown and What’s Wrong with Raw

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Wrestling fans have more options than ever before and that's a good thing because WWE's flagship series, Raw, has been difficult to watch for the last few months.

It's hard to understand how the same company can give us superior shows on Wednesdays and Fridays; SmackDown is consistently fun to watch even with some similar flaws, and one has to wonder why that is.

In 2002, Paul Heyman and the SmackDown Six proved the blue brand can deliver compelling television, and it has had a strong history since the advent of the brand split.

Similarly, the series excelled after WWE re-implemented the extension in 2016 with AJ Styles as The Face That Runs the Place. SmackDown struggled after the move to Fox, but the return of Roman Reigns has made it a must-see event again.

Raw, on the other hand, was treading water heading into WrestleMania 37 season, and the boost of excitement following The Showcase of Immortal hasn't helped much at all.

So, what exactly is WWE doing right on Friday nights, and what's wrong with the red brand? Let's take a look.