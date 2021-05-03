Lions Would've Considered QB If Penei Sewell Didn't Fall Despite Jared Goff

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions had little trouble replacing Matthew Stafford with Jared Goff this offseason when the longtime signal-caller requested a trade, and they decided to move forward with Goff by passing on a quarterback in the draft.

But that wasn't necessarily the plan. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell was the team's pick at No. 7, but general manager Brad Holmes said the team would have looked at quarterbacks had the star not fallen to them.

"If there was a quarterback that was just like graded way higher over Penei we would have had to strongly consider that," Holmes said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "But it unfortunately for our sakes, it wasn't—Penei was the highest-rated guy when we took him."

They also signed Tim Boyle, who appeared in 11 games with the Green Bay Packers across the last two seasons, in free agency.

Goff, who turns 27 in October, is headed to Detroit off of five years with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns last season with 13 interceptions, making his third consecutive season with at least 12 picks.

The Lions haven't drafted a quarterback since 2017, when they selected Brad Kaaya out of Miami in the sixth round.

Sewell is still a solid pick for a team that already boasted one of the stronger offensive lines in the league. The 2019 Outlander Trophy winner as the top offensive lineman in the country. Sewell—who is the youngest player to be drafted by the Lions in franchise history—will likely start at right tackle, where he reportedly began training in the weeks leading up to the draft, per Brandon Judd of the Deseret News.

"He's just a transcendent talent. I can't remember a guy with feet like him in a long time," Holmes told reporters. "It's not just athletic ability; he's got the toughness that we're looking for. He comes from a football family, his dad's a coach, and his brothers are college football players. We love the make up, and we couldn't be more jacked about landing Penei."