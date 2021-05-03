WFT Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the Washington Football Team could be a problem in the NFC in 2021. The Football Team is the defending NFC East champion, added a veteran signal-caller in Ryan Fitzpatrick and addressed some key needs during the draft.

No, Washington didn't draft its quarterback of the future, as teams like the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots did. However, it added multiple players who should make immediate impacts on the playing field.

Let's not forget that this is a roster that pushed the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, losing by only one score. It's an even stronger roster now, and here we'll examine the three players most likely to be effective early.