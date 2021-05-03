Eagles Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Entering the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles knew most of their roster additions would have to come from the 2021 NFL draft because they didn't have the money to be big spenders in free agency. They are also in rebuild mode.

During the draft, Philadelphia took a step toward that by adding nine players over the three-day event. It addressed its offense early by adding two former Alabama standouts (wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson) in the first two rounds. Then, it used six of its final seven picks on defensive players.

Are the Eagles going to immediately turn things around in 2021? There's always a chance, but it's more likely going to take a season or two before they're a threat to make a deep postseason run again.

However, several of Philadelphia's new rookies should quickly make an impact. Here's a look at some players who will likely have strong debut seasons in 2021.