NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Updated Bracket, Standings and Seed Predictions

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The first step in this process would be trimming the playoff field down to the final 20 teams, but that has essentially happened already. It might take a minor miracle for a club outside of the current play-in tournament to secure a spot over the next two weeks.

The Raptors presumably have the best shot and feel like the kind of team that shouldn't be counted out until the final whistle blows. But they're chasing the red-hot Wizards (8-2 over their last 10) for the 10th seed and have too much ground to make up to catch the ninth-seeded Pacers (4.0 games).

Staying in the East, the Sixers seem likeliest to get the No. 1 seed. They're in the driver's seat now and close with the league's softest schedule, per Tankathon.com. Since the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo back, and the Nets could be waiting a while still for James Harden, let's slot Milwaukee at No. 2 and Brooklyn at No. 3.

New York, which is playing as well as anyone, has a decent cushion to help hold the No. 4 spot, and that's what our crystal ball sees taking place. As long as Jaylen Brown avoided serious injury after a late collision with Jayson Tatum on Sunday, we'll give Boston the No. 5 seed for having the league's second-easiest remaining schedule and hosting an upcoming critical two-game slate with Miami.

Finally, we have the Heat finishing the sixth, the Hawks landing seventh and the Hornets, Wizards and Pacers slotting in at eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Out West, we have Phoenix just edging out Utah for first. While the Jazz have an easier remaining schedule, they also have a glaring void at point guard with Mike Conley on the shelf (hamstring). That's enough for Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Co. to grab pole position.

For as impressive as the Nuggets have fared without Jamal Murray (12-3 so far), his absence, coupled with the return of Kawhi Leonard, should give the Clippers the edge for No. 3, which leaves Denver sliding to No. 4. The Mavs have by far the easiest remaining schedule in the three-team race for No. 5, so we'll put Dallas there, the Lakers at No. 6 and Portland at No. 7.

The Grizzlies have wobbled a bit since getting Jaren Jackson Jr. back (1-4 with him), but they have the depth and favorable schedule to hold on to No. 8. Finally, we'll lock in Golden State at No. 9 and San Antonio at No. 10, because the Warriors have Stephen Curry and the Spurs don't. Sometimes, it's just that simple.