NASCAR at Kansas 2021 Results: Kyle Busch Wins Buschy McBusch Race on Birthday

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

If anyone was going to win the Buschy McBusch Race 400, why not Kyle Busch?

He did just that—and on his 36th birthday, to boot—at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, holding off Kevin Harvick to cross the checkered flag first.

Busch also won the first stage of the Buschy McBusch and led for 20 laps total, while Kyle Larson won the second stage and led for a race-high 132 laps.

It was a tough finish for Larson, who made contact with Ryan Blaney on the final restart and dropped out of contention:

Brad Keselowski finished third, while Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five. But it was Busch's day at the Buschy McBusch.

"Just a great day to be able to put this M&M's Mix Camry up front," he said on the FOX broadcast after the win. "... It's cool to get everyone back in victory lane again, this early in the season, to be able to get some of those points going our way. Hell, I just remembered—the Buschy McBusch Race. The Busch won it. Whaddya know? Right on."

"What's really cool is that we started the race good and we worked our way forward from the start of the race," he added. "We made minor adjustments all day to the car and nothing really did anything. We kept getting tighter as the day went on, even though we were trying to free up."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Busch's win at the Buschy McBusch means he now has at least one win in 17 straight seasons, tying him second all time with David Pearson. The legendary Richard Petty holds the record with a win in 18 straight seasons.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Kurt Busch finished 15th at the Buschy McBusch Race.