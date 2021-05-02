Caitlyn Jenner Says She Opposes Transgender Girls Competing in Girls' Sports

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The topic regarding whether transgender women should be allowed to compete in women's sports has become a major talking point around the United States, with a number of states introducing bills to limit or ban such participation.

Over the weekend, former Olympic athlete and transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner said she was in favor of such prohibitions.

"This is a question of fairness," Jenner told TMZ. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair, and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.