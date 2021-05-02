    Caitlyn Jenner Says She Opposes Transgender Girls Competing in Girls' Sports

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin in Beverly Hills, Calif.. In her four days as a candidate for California governor, Jenner had a Twitter spat with a Democratic congressman, unveiled a website to sell campaign coffee mugs and swag and was photographed with a startup business owner. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    The topic regarding whether transgender women should be allowed to compete in women's sports has become a major talking point around the United States, with a number of states introducing bills to limit or ban such participation. 

    Over the weekend, former Olympic athlete and transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner said she was in favor of such prohibitions. 

    "This is a question of fairness," Jenner told TMZ. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair, and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."   

                       

