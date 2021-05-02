    UFC's Colby Covington Rips Jake Paul; Calls Him 'Snake Paul', 'Bum' and 'Disney'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 2, 2021

    Colby Covington during the first round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Covington won the bout. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Jake Paul has been slowly building up a list of MMA fighters who are willing to challenge him after his defeat of Ben Askren, but one who isn't on the list is UFC star Colby Covington, who also isn't looking for the challenge.

    "Everything that's going on with him is hilarious," Covington told MMAFighting.com. "This guy's an amateur. 'Snake Paul' is literally a bum. He's a Disney, YouTube star. He's not a real fighter, he's an amateur, he's a nobody." 

    Covington, who is the top-ranked welterweight, claimed that Paul's knockout of Askren, which gave him a professional record of 3-0, was fixed.

    While Covington isn't interested in going up against the YouTuber, he said he doesn't expect to receive a challenge. 

    "He wouldn't do that," Covington said. "He's not that stupid. He's only looking for old, retired, washed-up fighters. He's not looking for a guy in his prime who's the top of the weight class who can actually throw hands." 

