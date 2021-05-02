Report: Bears to Take Justin Fields 'Slowly'; Think Andy Dalton Can Win 10 Games

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears proclaimed Andy Dalton their "QB1" in a tweet in March when the veteran signed a one-year deal with the squad.

Despite their decision to trade up Thursday and draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall, that is reportedly still the plan in Chicago.

In an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bears "want to take this slowly" and "feel that just stable, veteran quarterback play can get them over the hump and back into the playoffs" after two consecutive 8-8 campaigns.

Fowler said the Bears organization believes Dalton can win 10 games this season.

