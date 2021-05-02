    Report: Bears to Take Justin Fields 'Slowly'; Think Andy Dalton Can Win 10 Games

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears proclaimed Andy Dalton their "QB1" in a tweet in March when the veteran signed a one-year deal with the squad.

    Despite their decision to trade up Thursday and draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall, that is reportedly still the plan in Chicago.

    In an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bears "want to take this slowly" and "feel that just stable, veteran quarterback play can get them over the hump and back into the playoffs" after two consecutive 8-8 campaigns. 

    Fowler said the Bears organization believes Dalton can win 10 games this season. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

