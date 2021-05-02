Kentucky Derby 2021 Video: Replay Highlights, Race Results and Breakdown

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Medina Spirit captured the 2021 Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win at horse racing's biggest race.

It was a shocking wire-to-wire victory for the 12-1 Medina Spirit, a horse once purchased for just $1,000—a pittance in the high-cost horse racing world. But the 3-year-old colt managed to stave off pre-race favorites Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie down the stretch for the victory.

Essential Quality, undefeated in five races before Saturday, came in fourth. Hot Rod Carlie was third. Mandaloun, another relatively unheralded horse, finished just behind Medina Spirit in second.

Results (Post)

1. Medina Spirit (8)

2. Mandaloun (7)

3. Hot Rod Charlie (9)

4. Essential Quality (14)

5. O Besos (6)

6. Midnight Bourbon (10)

7. Keepmeinmind (4)

8. Helium (12)

9. Known Agenda (1)

10. Highly Motivated (17)

11. Sainthood (5)

12. Like The King (2)

13. Bourbonic (20)

14. Hidden Stash (13)

15. Brooklyn Strong (3)

16. Super Stock (18)

17. Rock Your World (15)

18. Dynamic One (11)

19. Soup and Sandwich (19)

20. King Fury (Scratched)

Baffert was elated after the victory—one that not even he expected coming into the race.

"I knew he was training well, but I’m really surprised—when I saw him on an easy lead, I kept waiting for these horses to come at him," Baffert said on NBC. "But Johnny had him in the perfect spot and if you have him on the lead he’ll fight. When those horses came to him—I cannot believe he won this race. This little horse, that’s him—he was all guts.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’m so spoiled bringing these heavy-duty horses in here, but that little horse he’s got a heart, such a big heart."

Baffert, D. Wayne Lukas, Lucien Laurin, H. A. Jones, Ben A. Jones and Herbert John Thompson are the only trainers who have won the Kentucky Derby in consecutive years. Baffert became the first trainer to pull off the feat twice Saturday.

The 68-year-old has won four times at Churchill Downs since 2015. With seven Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes also in his trophy case, Baffert has established himself as the greatest trainer in horse racing history.