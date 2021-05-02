Undrafted Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects Available

0 of 4

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft ended on Saturday, but the drama of rookie selection didn't end with it. Immediately after Round 7 ended, the scramble to sign undrafted free agents began.

The undrafted free-agent market is important, and teams will battle to sign players who didn't hear their names called over draft weekend. Those players can be extremely valuable, as James Robinson showed last year. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois State racked up 1,070 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie.

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest buzz surrounding this year's crop of undrafted free agents. First, though, let's take a look at how draft weekend unfolded.