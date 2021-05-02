Undrafted Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects Available

Undrafted Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects AvailableMay 2, 2021
The 2021 NFL draft ended on Saturday, but the drama of rookie selection didn't end with it. Immediately after Round 7 ended, the scramble to sign undrafted free agents began.
The undrafted free-agent market is important, and teams will battle to sign players who didn't hear their names called over draft weekend. Those players can be extremely valuable, as James Robinson showed last year. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois State racked up 1,070 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest buzz surrounding this year's crop of undrafted free agents. First, though, let's take a look at how draft weekend unfolded.
Draft Recap
Charles Snowden Landing with the Bears
Virginia edge-rusher Charles Snowden was pegged as a potential fourth-round pick by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.
"Versatile defender who has worked both open and closed sides as an even-front edge defender. Snowden is a long, smooth athlete dropping into space or transitioning with change of direction," Zierlein wrote.
Snowden needs some refining but he has the potential to be an impact defender at the next level. His falling out of the draft could prove to be a blessing for the Chicago Bears. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Snowden will sign with the Chicago.
Chicago could use additional pass-rush help, even with Khalil Mack on the roster. Mack was responsible for nine sacks last season. The rest of the Bears defense produced just 26 sacks as a unit. Snowden should find a rotational role right away.
The full Bleacher Report scouting report for Snowden can be found here.
Jaguars Signing Dylan Moses
According to Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. While Moses definitely has NFL starting potential, he fell because of a significant injury history.
"His injury history is notable, especially with a recent meniscus injury and the fact that it's been very difficult for teams to get medical information," ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller tweeted. "Spoke with 6 teams who have him off their boards due to medical."
According to Pelissero, Moses will begin his NFL career on the non-football injury list.
While Moses' may be a medical red flag, his signing could be big for the Jaguars down the road. He's a proven playmaker when healthy, as evidenced by 80 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and an interception last season.
If Moses can get back to 100 percent, he could prove to be one of the steals of the draft.
The scouting report for Moses can be found here.
Browns Win Bidding War for Marvin Wilson
Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson is another prospect with mid-round talent who fell out of the draft. According to Pelissero, Wilson is landing with the Cleveland Browns on a deal that includes $162,000 in guarantees.
The signing was confirmed by Wilson's agent, Nicole Lynn.
As Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith pointed out, Wilson's significant guarantees suggest that multiple teams were after him.
"That’s a massive guarantee for an undrafted rookie, and evidence that Wilson had multiple teams bidding on his services," Smith wrote. "Some players are, by the seventh round, hoping not to get drafted because the best contracts for undrafted free agents are better deals than seventh-round picks get."
Wilson should immediately slot into Cleveland's defensive-line rotation, which lost Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi this offseason.
The scouting report for Wilson can be found here.