    Charles Snowden NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears LB

    Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden (11) in action during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/ Andrew Shurtleff)
    Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'6 3/8"

    WEIGHT: 243


    POSITIVES

    —Smooth, fluid athlete who will be sought-after, especially by 3-4 teams who want to play him at outside linebacker.

    —Has some bend to his game that gives him a path to win as a pass-rusher in the NFL.

    —Good length for the position with 35" arms.

    —Plays smaller than his size in terms of movement skills.

    NEGATIVES

    —Plays smaller than his size in terms of play strength.

    —Weak at the point of attack.

    —Does not have great foot speed for a 3-4 outside linebacker.

    2020 STATISTICS

    44 TKL, 10 TFL, 6 SK, 3 PBU, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Was primarily a basketball player as a youth, not playing high school football until midway through his junior season.

    —Could have played college basketball if football were not in the picture.

    —Was named a team captain in 2020.

    —Broken ankle cost him the end of his 2020 season and offseason measurables testing.

    OVERALL

    More of a project than most pass-rushers in this class, Charles Snowden is a fluid athlete who should be high on boards for 3-4 teams. Lacking the true foot speed of a speed-rusher around the edge, with unclear athleticism because he missed the testing portion of the offseason with an ankle injury, Snowden is something of a high-risk, high-reward edge defender prospect who, at the very least, drops into coverage much better than most edge defenders do coming out of college. He has some traits that translate to NFL success if he fully recovers from his broken ankle.

    GRADE: 7.0/10 (Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK: 159/300

    POSITION RANKEDGE24

    PRO COMPARISON: Tyus Bowser

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

