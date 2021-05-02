Police Investigating Boxer Felix Verdejo After Woman's Dead Body Found in PR

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Boxer Felix Verdejo was questioned by Puerto Rican police Friday regarding the disappearance of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the lightweight refused to answer any questions during his meeting with police.

Family members said Rodriguez was pregnant with Verdejo's child and planning to inform him before she went missing. Verdejo is married.

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic reported police identified Ortiz as the body found at Laguna San Jose in San Juan. It is believed her body was dumped off a bridge into the lagoon. Reports in Puerto Rico said police needed dental records to identify Ortiz's body because of the injuries suffered in her death.

Federal officials are reportedly considering taking over the case.

Verdejo is considered a "person of interest" in the case but is not a suspect at this time. Top Rank Boxing, which represents Verdejo, released a statement Saturday.

"Top Rank's thoughts and prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz's family and friends, and with all those in mourning," the statement read, according to Okamoto. "We are deeply disturbed by the news reports, and we will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses."

Verdejo has a 27-2 record with 17 knockouts during his boxing career.