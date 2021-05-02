NBA Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Team Records, Seeds and Bracket Picture

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There are only two weeks remaining in the NBA regular season, and there's much to be decided. Only four teams have clinched playoffs spots, and because of the new format featuring the play-in tournament, there are more opportunities for teams to extend their seasons than in the past.

Of the four teams that have clinched postseason berths, two are from the Eastern Conference (Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers) and two are from the Western Conference (Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns).

Some of the tightest battles for playoff positioning feature the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds in both conferences. And these are hugely important, as only the top six seeds secure spots in the first round, while the No. 7 seeds will have to participate in the play-in tournament, which also features the Nos. 8, 9 and 10 seeds.

Here's the playoff bracket as things stand, along with some of the key storylines to focus on regarding the battle for postseason seeding.