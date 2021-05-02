Knicks Rumors: Latest on Damian Lillard Trade Buzz, Other NY Offseason Targets

0 of 3

AJ MAST/Associated Press

The New York Knicks didn't land superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last offseason, but they are still pushing their way into the postseason. Currently sitting in the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, New York is beginning to look like a threat.

With Julius Randle and RJ Barrett emerging as legitimate stars, the Knicks could become a prime destination in the offseason. The front office will look to capitalize.

"There is some cohort of Knicks decision-makers who are eager to build on this ensuing playoff appearance, sources said, and will push to add more impactful talent for next year's postseason run," Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote.

Who might New York target this offseason? Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz.