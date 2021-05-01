Kylin Hill Drafted by Packers: Green Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 7

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers selected Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill with the No. 256 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday.

Hill had a dominant 2019 season with 1,530 total yards and 11 touchdowns, but he only had 295 total yards and one score over three games in 2020.

Hill, who had been suspended for the team's Oct. 17 game against Texas A&M, opted out of the remainder of the season in late October.

Here's a look at where hill fits on the Packers' depth chart.

Packers' Depth Chart

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

RB: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor Jr.



FB: Josiah Deguara

WR 1: Davante Adams

WR 2: Allen Lazard

WR 3: Marquez Valdes-Scatling, Amari Rodgers, Equanimeous St. Brown

TE: Robert Tonyan Jr., Marcedes Lewis, Jace Sternberger

LT: David Bakhtiari, Jared Veldheer

LG: Jon Runyan, Ben Braden



C: Elgton Jenkins, Jake Hanson

RG: Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick, Simon Stepaniak

RT: Billy Turner, Zack Johnson

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Hill doesn't figure to see much playing time unless Aaron Jones and/or A.J. Dillon are forced to miss time. Jones is a bell-cow back who just re-signed with Green Bay on a long-term deal after amassing 1,459 total yards and 11 scores.

Dillon, who the Packers took with the second-round pick in 2020, will jump up to the No. 2 spot after Jamaal Williams left in free agency for the Detroit Lions.

The door is open for Hill to take the third running back role. The Packers certainly hope he can reclaim the 2019 form that put him on NFL draft radars before a rocky 2020 season ended his career. Hill certainly showcased his potential in 2019, excelling against top competition against the SEC.

At any rate, the Packers may have gotten a huge steal with four picks remaining in the entire draft. The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. ranked Hill 140th overall and seventh among running backs on its big board.

His versatility as a pass-catching back (67 receptions, 631 yards and six touchdowns in college in the air) could help him carve a niche in the Packer backfield. Jones sports that skillset now, while Dillon is more of a between-the-tackles bruiser.

Hill can offer a change-of-pace for the Packers, who are looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years.