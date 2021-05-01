Tom Brady Was Kept in the Loop on Kyle Trask Pick, Bucs' Bruce Arians Says

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

If anyone was taken by surprise when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected to draft a quarterback, it wasn't Tom Brady.

Bruce Arians said Brady had "been kept in the loop" about the team's plan to add another signal-caller to the roster, and he knew that the team was interested in Florida's Kyle Trask, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

The potential future of the franchise, Trask was drafted by the Bucs in the second round on Friday at No. 64 overall.

Through 28 career games with the Gators, Trask threw for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns, but the bulk of his production came in 2020 when he was one of the most productive quarterback in FBS play. His 4,283 yards ranked second to Alabama's Mac Jones—who went to the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall—though he led with 43 touchdowns in 2020.

In addition to his touchdowns, his five 400-yard passing games are single-season SEC records.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht also told reporters Friday that he and Brady had discussed the chance that the team would add a quarterback.

"Tom's the ultimate team guy, and I don't think he's worried about anybody taking his job," Licht said (h/t Jenna Laine of ESPN). "He was totally fine. He understands. He wants what's best for the team. So Tom's gonna play as long as Tom wants to play. He's earned that right."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The feeling seemed to be mutual with Trask, a Texas native who told reporters that the chance to "learn [from] one of the greats I watched growing up ... is truly remarkable."

While drafting his potential successor, the team also added another weapon for Brady in North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden, a pick the star is "fired up" about.