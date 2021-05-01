Nick Diaz's Manager: Khamzat Chimaev 'Hasn't Earned the Right to a Megafight'

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Nick Diaz's manager said Saturday that the former UFC welterweight star will not have a UFC return fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Kevin Mubenga said the following with regard to Chimaev: "He's a good prospect, respectfully, but he hasn't earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz. So let's put those rumors to rest."

The 37-year-old Diaz is preparing for a UFC return after having not fought since UFC 183 in January 2015.

