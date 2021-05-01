Packers Insider: Aaron Rodgers' Chances of Playing for GB in 2021 'Less Than 5%'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

At least one prominent Green Bay Packers reporter believes strongly that Aaron Rodgers has played his last snap for the team.

Appearing on ESPN Radio, ESPN's Rob Demovsky (h/t Pro Football Focus) said he thinks the chances of Rodgers playing for the Packers in 2021 are less than 5 percent.

Speculation about Rodgers' future began Thursday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the three-time NFL MVP has told some members of the Packers he doesn't want to return to the organization.

Schefter did note the Packers are aware of Rodgers' feelings and have met with him at various points this offseason.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst told Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is giving "serious consideration" to retiring if his issues with the Packers aren't resolved to his liking.

The Packers are in a difficult position if they try to move on from Rodgers because of his contract situation. His deal includes $38.4 million in dead cap money this season. They only have $2.6 million in cap space before signing their draft picks, per Over The Cap.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season. He won his third NFL MVP award last year after throwing for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns and completed 70.7 percent of his passes.