49ers Rumors: Lance, Fields Were SF's Focus After Trade Up for No. 3 Draft Pick

The San Francisco 49ers' reportedly had their sights set on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields when they traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft in March.

According to NFL.com's Jim Trotter, the Niners made the trade with the Miami Dolphins well ahead of the draft so they could further evaluate both Lance and Fields before deciding on one. Ultimately, the 49ers selected Lance.

Trotter reported that while the 49ers had some interest in Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, they viewed him as a "safety net" because of the idea that he isn't a transcendent talent. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch coveted Lance and Fields more because of their ability to ad-lib when needed thanks to their mobility.

Plenty of reports and speculation surfaced after the trade that the 49ers were targeting Jones, and Trotter noted that Shanahan and Lynch purposely didn't set out to change the narrative since it wouldn't have benefited them to do so.

Shanahan and Lynch were on hand for Jones' pro day, and he looked impressive during his workout, but the 49ers were in the market for a more versatile quarterback capable of making plays when things break down.

The 49ers went with Lance despite the fact that he appeared in only 17 games for FCS North Dakota State. While his experience and level of competition are question marks, Lance never lost a start and clearly has all the physical tools NFL teams look for in a signal-caller.

As for Fields, he fell to No. 11 before the Chicago Bears traded up to nab him in hopes that he will be the franchise quarterback they have desperately needed for so long.

Meanwhile, Jones dropped into the New England Patriots' lap at No. 15, which may prove to be the best possible landing spot for him given what head coach Bill Belichick was able to do with Tom Brady over the course of two decades.

Shanahan and Lynch were ultimately in agreement on Lance after initially keeping their opinions to themselves, and the fact that they were united on the prospect suggests they will do everything possible to put him in a position to succeed.